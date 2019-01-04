September 9, 1939 — December 23, 2018
Charles (Dick) Parker, 79 years old, died on Sunday, December 23, 2018.
Dick was born in Riverside, New Jersey and lived in nearly every state in the country.
He served in the Navy and worked for much of his life as an electrical engineer for General Electric.
He loved to race motorcycles and cars — of which he built his own. He was a pilot, a boat captain and an entrepreneur.
Dick is survived by his three daughters, Kristy, Stacey and Danielle; eight grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.