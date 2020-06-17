Charles “Ray” Barr

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

September 1, 1927 – June 11, 2020

Ray was one of seven children born to Glen and B. Marie (Waldron) Barr in Ashby, Nebraska.

His family moved to Oregon in 1940 and Ray graduated from Carlton High School. He married Eleanor Becker on January 2, 1949 in Yamhill and together they had four children.

Ray worked as a maintenance superintendent for Duraflake for 33 years before his retirement. He was a very active member of Faith Lutheran Church, The Elks Lodge, the Good Sam Club, and was a Fairmount School Board Member. He liked getting together with his pinochle group and his favorite hobby was woodworking and creating things for his family. He also enjoyed camping, and together he and Eleanor traveled in their motorhome. He loved family gatherings and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren were very dear to him.

He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Eleanor Barr; his daughters Cheryl (Bill) Schulte of Albany, Rhonda (Andy) Bellando of Silverton, and Robin (Daniel) Sullivan of Albany; his grandchildren Jeremy Cosler, Amanda Bellando, Jaron Bellando, Tyler Bellando, Casey Sullivan, and Kelsey Peters; as well as seven great grandchildren.