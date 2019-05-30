November 10, 1945 — May 26, 2019
Charles Michael Carroll, 73, of Albany passed away Sunday, May 26, 2019.
Charles was born in Lebanon to A.J. and Neaoma (Guild) Carroll. He graduated from Albany Union High School in 1964 and attended Linn Benton Community College. Charles worked for Hewlett-Packard for 25 years and then the United States Postal Service for 9 years after that.
Charles married Rhonda Paul in Albany on December 23, 1966. He served in the Army from 1966 to 1968 including time in Vietnam.
Charles was a proud member of the Rosebud Lakota Sioux Tribe and was a member of the Oak Street Church of Christ.
He is survived by his wife, Rhonda; sons, Chad M. Carroll and McKinney P. Carroll of Albany; brother, Anthony Carroll of Albany and sister, Winnie Yeager of Albany.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents and brother, John Carroll.
A viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Fisher Funeral Home. A graveside service will be at 2 p.m., Monday, June 3, 2019, at Twin Oaks Memorial Gardens.
