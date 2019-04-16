July 4, 1943 — April 11, 2019
Dr. Charles Lynn Wheeler, pianist and music professor, lost his battle with brain cancer at his home in Roseville, California at age 75.
He was born in Lebanon, the oldest child of Charles and Roberta “Bobbie” (Eberman) Wheeler. He grew up on a farm near Brownsville.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years Charlaine (Amey) Wheeler of Roseville, California; his daughter, Charlynn (Curtis) Cundy and granddaughter, Cassandra Lynn Cundy of Fair Oaks, California; his four sisters, Deanna Russell and Kathy Otis, Brownsville; Jill Hauptman, Lebanon; Jan Sheets, Newkirk, Oklahoma; and eight nieces and nephews.
Lynn attended Brownsville Grade School and graduated from Campion Academy (Loveland, Colorado) At age eight, his first piano teacher was Ruth Lafayette, and he went on to receive a Doctor of Musical Arts in piano performance in 1976.
Lynn taught 51 years, spending 46 years at Pacific Union College in Napa Valley, California, retiring in June 2017.
He enjoyed gardening, cooking, birding and hiking. He climbed Yosemite’s Half Dome to celebrate his 70th birthday. Lynn loved history, and was a Linn County pioneer descendent.
At his request, there will be a private burial at Sand Ridge Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Charles and Roberta Wheeler Pioneer Endowment Scholarship at Pacific Union College, Alumni & Advancement, 1 Angwin Avenue, Angwin, CA 94508, or at the charity of your choosing.