Charles Lee Schroff, M.D.

January 20, 1932 – July 10, 2020

Charles (Chuck) Lee Schroff, M.D. was born in Kansas City, Missouri on January 20, 1932 to Highland and Margaret Schroff. The third of six sons, Chuck was raised in Hiawatha, Kansas where his family ran a grocery store and bakery.

Chuck married his lifelong love, Mary Jane Harder, in 1953 and they had three sons: Christopher Alan, Gregory Paul and Kutis Highland (who died in 1980). Chuck earned his medical degree in 1957 from the University of Kansas School of Medicine. Chuck and Mary settled in Corvallis, Oregon where Chuck was a General Practitioner. Chuck enjoyed spending time with his family in the outdoors — camping, fishing and boating.

Chuck served the community of Corvallis for 37 years before retiring in 1997. Chuck and Mary moved to Poulsbo, Washington in 1997. He supported the Seabold United Methodist Church helping maintain the grounds and structures. Chuck and Mary moved to Vancouver, Washington in 2018 to be closer to family.

Chuck is survived by Mary Schroff, his wife of 66 years, sons Christopher and Gregory, his brothers James and John, granddaughters Avery, Gillian, Roancy and Caitlin, great grandson, Calvin, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Chuck wished to be cremated and this was performed at Cascadia Cremation Services (https://cascadiacremation.com/). He did not want “a fuss” over his passing and asked for there not to be a memorial service. A Gmail account has been set up in lieu of a memorial service to post your thoughts, prayers, stories and pictures: CharlesLeeSchroff1932.2020@Gmail.com. To view use Cls20202020 to access this account.

