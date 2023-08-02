December 2, 1941 - July 26, 2023

Charlie Christensen was born in Eugene, Oregon to Leonard and Margaret Christensen, the first of three children. He grew up on the family farm east of Harrisburg and except for his years in the Navy, the farm was his home until health issues forced him to move. He attended school in Harrisburg and graduated in 1961. Immediately after graduation, he enlisted in the US Navy. He was quite proud of his service and was honorably discharged in August of 1966.

Charlie married LaValle Jean Ballard on November 24, 1966. They had one child, a son, Anthony, who passed away in April of 2017. Charlie and Jeanie divorced in 1985. Charlie was a member of the VFW Post 2105 in Harrisburg for many years and served as Chaplain of the post for several of those years. He also enjoyed helping with the monthly spaghetti feeds there. While his son was growing up, Charlie was active volunteering his time with his boy scout troop. His sister, Jean, remembers him as the best playmate to grow up with. He loved to play horseshoes with his Dad, Leonard, and they won many trophies and tournaments. His little sister, Roxie, went on several fishing excursions with him and it was on one of those trips that he caught his very first chinook.

charlie was preceded in death by his son and both of his parents. He is survived by his sisters: Jean and Roxie, as well as many nieces and nephews.

At his request, there are no services planned at his time. Memorial gifts can be made to the Shriner's Hospital in Portland.