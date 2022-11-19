Charles “Gary” Gustafson passed away at home on November 9th at the age of 84. Gary was born in McMinnville in 1938 to Charlie Gustafson and Bernice James. He attended school in Sweet Home where he graduated. He worked for years at the Boise Cascade plywood mill as well as the Champion mill before finishing his career at Wah Chang. Gary loved cars and playing golf. He was a single digit handicap player in his prime and had a hole in one while playing with his son on the 10th hole at McNary Golf Course. Gary is survived by his wife Linda, son Gary, daughter Angie, stepson Jeff, granddaughter Cameron, great granddaughter Payten & sisters Sherry, Terry & Patty.