October 25, 1924 — December 3, 2018
Charles G. (Charlie) Hall, of Philomath, died peacefully at home with loved ones by his side on December 3, 2018 at the age of 94.
Charlie was born in Corvallis on October 25, 1924 to Dr. Ralph Hall and Alice Hewitt Hall and had one brother, Dr. Robert Hall. All preceded him in death.
Charlie attended Philomath Grade School and Philomath High School, graduating in 1943.
After high school, he enlisted in the Navy. Stationed in the South Paciﬁc during World War II, he served on the U.S.S. Brown DD546 as a ﬁre control specialist. Charlie was a proud veteran who served in the Navy from 1943-46 and attended many Navy reunions.
When Charlie returned from the military, he attended Oregon State University for a short time and was most proud of the fact that all of his children graduated from college. He lived in Philomath his entire working life.
On September 5, 1953, he married Joyce Shroyer in Philomath, where they lived and raised a family.
After his military service, Charlie worked for Stanley Lowther, driving truck. Later, he acquired his own truck which was the beginning of C.G. Hall Log Trucking Company, still owned and operated by the Hall family. In its heyday, the company ran 28 log trucks out of Philomath. Charlie was a wonderful mentor to all his employees. He loved going up into the woods and running the log loader to keep the trucks moving. Despite all the hard work keeping the trucks on the road, Charlie still found time to serve seven years on the Philomath City Council and as Mayor of Philomath for one term.
Charlie is survived by his wife of 65 years, Joyce Shroyer Hall; four children, Kathy Siebers (Mike), Mary Balough (Chip), Ralph (Sherry), and Ray (Martha). He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Kevin Siebers, Scott Siebers, Matt Balough, Cortney Marazzo, Jenna Pangle, Marissa Balough and Travis Hall; and nine great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, December 10 at the Philomath Scout Lodge, 660 Clemens Mill Road, Philomath.
Memorial donations may be made to Philomath Scout Lodge.
