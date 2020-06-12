Charles “Fred” Massey

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

January 27, 1941 – June 7, 2020

Charles "Fred" Fredrick Massey, passed away on June 7, 2020 in Albany.

He was born January 27th, 1941 in Oakridge, Oregon to John Massey and Verda Marie Bray.

His family moved to Lebanon when he was a young boy where he graduated from Lebanon Union High School in 1959 and enlisted in the Army.

Fred married Betty Highsmith on July 27th, 1962 in Lebanon.

He worked for several Ford dealerships most of his adult life and was a camp host for several years after retiring. He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, animals (especially his dogs) and spending time with his family and friends.

Fred is survived by his wife Betty, daughter Jennifer, brother John (Sandy) Massey, sister in law Dee Highsmith, four nephews and one niece and their families.

Viewing was held Thursday, June 11, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Huston-Jost Funeral Home. Funeral will be 10:30 a.m., Friday, June 12, 2020 at Huston-Jost Funeral Home, 86 W. Grant St, Lebanon, To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com

