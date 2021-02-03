Charles Edwin Roberts Sr.

October 15, 1922 - January 26, 2021
Charles Edwin "Ed" Roberts, 98, passed away on January 26 at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House in Albany.
He was born in Hastings, West Virginia, to Charles W. and Zetta (Delaney) Roberts. A proud veteran of World War II, Ed fought in Europe with the U.S. Army 914th Field Artillery Battalion of the 89th Infantry Division. Following his honorable discharge, he embarked on a career in banking and business which included serving many years as president of the State Bank of Rainier (Oregon) and, following a bank merger, senior vice president of The Oregon Bank. Ed endeared himself to all who knew him with his contagious smile, warm sense of humor, and genuine interest in everyone he met. He was a gifted artist and photographer, and his inquisitive nature led to many more hobbies over his lifetime, including guitar, lapidary, coin collecting, and carpentry.
However, his greatest source of pride was his family. He and his beloved wife Lillian celebrated their 76th anniversary on Christmas Day and were the parents of Charles Edwin Jr. (Sheryle), who preceded him in death, and Carol Ann Dinges (John) of Lebanon. He was also the proud grandfather of Stephanie Ellen Roberts and Charles Andrew Roberts (Rachel) and great-grandfather of Grace, Maya and Annika.
Ed is also survived by his brother Gerald of Leesburg, Florida, and was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Neil and his sister Esther Ney.
Contributions in his memory can be made to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice (c/o Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital Foundation) or the Lebanon United Methodist Church.
To leave an online condolence for the family go to www.hustonjost.com