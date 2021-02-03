Charles Edwin Roberts Sr.

He was born in Hastings, West Virginia, to Charles W. and Zetta (Delaney) Roberts. A proud veteran of World War II, Ed fought in Europe with the U.S. Army 914th Field Artillery Battalion of the 89th Infantry Division. Following his honorable discharge, he embarked on a career in banking and business which included serving many years as president of the State Bank of Rainier (Oregon) and, following a bank merger, senior vice president of The Oregon Bank. Ed endeared himself to all who knew him with his contagious smile, warm sense of humor, and genuine interest in everyone he met. He was a gifted artist and photographer, and his inquisitive nature led to many more hobbies over his lifetime, including guitar, lapidary, coin collecting, and carpentry.