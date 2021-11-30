Charles Edwin Brown

July 11, 1943 - November 23, 2021
Charles Edwin "Ed" Brown died on November 23, 2021, in Corvallis, Oregon, after a battle with Covid. He was 78 years old. His death came one day before his 48th wedding anniversary.
The oldest of seven children, Ed was born in Texas and spent childhood in small towns across Oklahoma and Kansas. His memories from these times were some of his fondest, and the subject of many colorful stories he loved to retell. Ed moved with his family to Oregon when he was 17. After graduating with a degree in education from Mt. Angel College, Ed taught social studies in Albany for four years. He earned a second degree in journalism from OSU, in pursuit of his love of prose and storytelling. In 1973, Ed married Alice Rooney and over the years, they had five wonderful children. He spent four decades working as a drywall contractor in Corvallis and the surrounding area. He was well-known for his warmth, curiosity, and craftsmanship.
Ed will be remembered as a lover of the outdoors: hunting, fishing, and gold panning were among his favorite pastimes. He shared a sense of wonder and a love of exploration with many during his time as a scout leader. His children and grandchildren carry forward his adventurous spirit.
Even more than his love for his family, Ed was a faithful Catholic who centered his love on God. He was an active member of the Corvallis branch of People of Praise Christian Community.
He will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery in Mount Angel, Oregon.