September 24, 1940 — June 22, 2019
“Donnie” was born in Albany on Sept. 24, 1940, the son of Margaret Lavinia Montgomery and Frank Jarvis.
He enlisted in the US Navy and served four years, mostly on the Aircraft Carrier, the USS Bon Homme Richard. After getting out of the Navy, he worked at Bermico until its demise. He then worked at Chapman Wheeler and ended up at Cladwood which became Smurfit in Philomath for nearly 30 years until its closure.
Donnie married Carol Marrs Thrall on April 1, 1971 and they took up residence on acreage south of Philomath and started raising horses. Arabians were their joy and they spent many years attending horse shows and winning many championships.
Donnie built a shop and repaired farm machinery for many of the local farmers. He was a talented welder and did many projects for them. He also built a beautiful two-horse trailer for Carol that lasted many years.
He was an avid classic car fan, owning and restoring his black 1949 Ford Tudor, and a gorgeous 1955 blue and white Chevrolet that he actually restored ground up and painted himself. It was a show winner many times over including at the well-known Concourse D’Elegance. His favorite outings of each year was the big Portland Swap Meet, and Graffiti Weekend in Roseburg where he and son, Jeff would drive one of the classics down and go through the cruise handing out hundreds of stuffed toys to the children along the route.
He is survived by his wife, Carol; his son, Jeff Thrall (Corrina); granddaughters, Jennifer Thrall and Ashley Gulley (Devon); sister, Sandra Weihler (Tom); brothers, Frank Jarvis (Pat), Roger Jarvis (Irene); and many nieces and nephews and great-grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to McHenry Funeral Home, 206 NW 5th Street, Corvallis Monday, July 1, 2019 for 11 a.m. viewing and a 12:00, Noon Service.
Please share thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.