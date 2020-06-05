Charles D. Cornelious

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

May 24, 1927 – May 25, 2020

Charlie, 93, passed away early Monday morning, Memorial Day, at his home in Albany, Oregon. He was born May 24, 1927, in Fairfax, Oklahoma, to Earl and Eva (Scott) Cornelious. He lived in Albany for the past 15 years, but he also lived many years in Scio, Oregon, and Bremerton, Washington.

The previous day was Charlie’s 93rd birthday. He had a wonderful day with a special parade in front of his house, which comprised members of the Albany American Legion Post 10, Albany Police and Fire Departments; antique cars; motorcycles; and decorated cars with friends and acquaintances driving by. Most of the family was there with Charlie, including his son, grandsons, and grandchildren. It was a perfect day with lots of flags flying for this WW2 veteran!

Charlie was the oldest of 7 children (he had 2 younger brothers and 4 sisters). His mom died when he was 10, and his dad died when he was 19. As the oldest, he did an outstanding job helping his siblings survive after their father passed.

He proudly served in the Navy for 14 months during WW2. He enlisted on August 7, 1944 (the day after the invasion of Normandy ended). He spent most of his time in Honolulu, Hawaii, as a boiler fireman. He was discharged on September 6, 1945 (four days after the war ended).