Charles D. "Chuck" Crawford
February 10, 1948 - July 13, 2023
Charles D. "Chuck" Crawford, 75, of Albany passed away Thursday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Born in Rockford, Illinois to John and Cora (Clankie) Crawford, Chuck was raised in Rockford and graduated from Rockford Auburn High School. He moved to Albany in 1978. He worked as a journeyman carpenter for 16 years and then for the City of Albany Public Works Department for 25 years and was a union steward. Chuck loved old Fords and loved working with wood, building houses and designing and crafting all kinds of furniture and marquetry. He was a strong family man and loved cats and dogs. Chuck was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Bulls, and loved funny jokes and playing pranks on family and friends. He was a member of the Ford V8 Club.
He married his forever love, Rita Price in 1966 in Rockford. She survives in Albany as well as children Candice (Mike Jones) Crawford of Scio, Cindy (Lanny) Engom of Albany, John Crawford of Albany, and Angie (Mike Chance) Crawford of Salem; grandchildren Tiffany Chihuahua, Scott Lockhart, Hannah Engom, Landon Engom, Marissa Engom, Tyson Engom, and great grandchildren Josh Wibbens, Amada Chihuahua, Carlos Chihuahua, Kambriella Lockhart, Kinsley Lockhart.
He was preceded in death by his Mom and Dad; great grandson Jordan Rowlee; brother John Crawford; and sisters Gloria Draper, Trudi Terrones, and Nancy Keegan.
A viewing will be from Noon to 3pm Sunday at Fisher Funeral Home. A funeral service will be at 10am Monday at Fisher Funeral Home with a concluding graveside at Willamette Memorial Park. Online condolences may be posted at www.fisherfuneralhome.com.