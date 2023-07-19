Charles D. "Chuck" Crawford, 75, of Albany passed away Thursday at Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House. Born in Rockford, Illinois to John and Cora (Clankie) Crawford, Chuck was raised in Rockford and graduated from Rockford Auburn High School. He moved to Albany in 1978. He worked as a journeyman carpenter for 16 years and then for the City of Albany Public Works Department for 25 years and was a union steward. Chuck loved old Fords and loved working with wood, building houses and designing and crafting all kinds of furniture and marquetry. He was a strong family man and loved cats and dogs. Chuck was a big fan of the Chicago Cubs, Bears, and Bulls, and loved funny jokes and playing pranks on family and friends. He was a member of the Ford V8 Club.