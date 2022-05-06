Charles Clinton Langford

May 8, 1941 - January 23, 2022

"Charles was the most decent, understanding, kind person I will ever know." This was the first comment we received when Charles passed away after a brief stay in Good Samaritan hospital. Though his health was declining, no one guessed he would leave us so soon.

Charles was raised in Manhattan, Kansas, the only son of Roy and Virginia Langford. Despite a certain amount of painful bullying in school, Charles was a successful student and was active in Boy Scouts, 4-H, and FFA. He played viola in the school orchestra. His father gave him a young horse when he was 10 and he later had summer jobs on a working cattle ranch, and as the horse wrangler for a 4-H summer camp for 5 summers.

He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees in Sociology from Kansas State University. He came to the University of Oregon to earn his PhD with Dr. Ben Johnson. He joined the faculty of Oregon State in 1970 and he won a teaching award soon thereafter. He taught classes in sociology of religion, demography, international development, and rural sociology, among others. He served on various committees and was a member of the faculty senate.

Charles was known for his kind help to students who were struggling, and to foreign students trying to navigate the intricacies of academic bureaucracy. He had an open-door policy availing himself to students and colleagues. His office was crammed with books, journals, and student papers. He is remembered for his warm smile and careful listening.

Charles enjoyed telling stories, but far beyond that, he had a deep commitment to being kind to people. As a sociologist, he believed that all people thrive better when everyone is doing well. This belief shaped his interactions and his work for social justice. He was generous to a fault, even borrowing money to lend to someone else. He was constantly making effort to help people who were having a hard time.

Aside from his own personal actions, Charles influenced a generation of students, and perhaps some colleagues, to think about the world and their responsibilities as citizens in it. "His observations of the poor taught me to see the world in a more compassionate way." When asked for advice for living he responded, "The most important goal is to strive to be kind to each other."

Charles loved to travel whether it was around the world or in the countryside. In 1975 he joined the faculty of World Campus Afloat for a semester where they traveled around the Mediterranean and the Caribbean. Later he went to Asia-Turkey, Afghanistan, Nepal, India, Bangladesh. He particularly loved India. He returned to India many times to do research on agricultural villages. In his travels, he wanted most of all to know the ordinary people in their real lives. He was a keen observer of individuals, cultures, and landscapes.

He also appreciated beauty. He always put his desk where he could see the view out the window. He was passionate about the Oregon coast and he noticed the scenery where ever he went. He loved classical music, particularly the Romantics, and had an extensive record collection. He also liked architecture and had a wonderful time detailing his beloved little house on Kings Blvd. And he loved good food.

Charles nearly always had a dog; his favorite was his Bassett, "Chocolate." His frequent walks with her led to many friendly conversations with the neighbors.

Charles had his difficulties, of course, and over time his health began to fail. In his later years he was was befriended by several people who helped him stay in his house and live the life he wanted. We are indebted to those dedicated friends for their generous help to Charles.

Charles is survived by his sister Jean Andrews (Frank Andrews), two nieces, Karen Andrews and Elizabeth Andrews (Chris Lay), and two grandnieces, all of Santa Cruz, California.

An informal memorial gathering will be held outdoors in Corvallis on Saturday, May 21 at 2 p.m., at Avery Park at the Lions Shelter at the southeast part of the park. Please be prepared to follow the current Covid protocols. In lieu of flowers consider donating to a cause that would help people in need, such as Oxfam or Heifer International, or to an environmental organization.

We welcome all Charles' friends, neighbors, colleagues, former students, and those who knew him in the broader community.