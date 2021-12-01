December 24, 1938 – November 25, 2021
Charles "Chuck" Haberkorn was born in Greeley, Colorado on December 24, 1938 to Pete and Irene Haberkorn. Before graduating high school Chuck received an appointment to the US Naval Academy at Annapolis. He was unable to attend due to a severe injury. Chuck spent the next 21 years as an active duty reserve in the US Navy as part of the Training Active Reserve program as an Aviation Structural Mechanic. He retired to Lebanon, Oregon where he worked at the Lebanon High School, Champion Plywood Mill, and Western Farm supply.
Charles passed on November 25, 2021 at the Edward C Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon. He is survived by his two younger brothers, five children, nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
Donations in his name to the Edward C. Allworth Veteran's Home would be greatly appreciated.
Huston-Jost Funeral Home is handling arrangements.