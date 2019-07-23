September 5, 1935 — July 18, 2019
Charles (Chuck) Frieze passed on July 18, 2019 in Corvallis at the age of 83.
Born in Elkton, Oregon on September 5, 1935, Chuck was the son of Sidney and Evaline Frieze.
Chuck married the love of his life, Joanne (Norton), on December 17, 1955 in Halsey, Oregon. They shared 63 wonderful years together enjoying life, family and traveling the world.
After completing high school, Chuck enlisted in the United States Marine Corp in January of 1954 and was stationed in San Francisco, California. After completing specialized missions in Korea, Chuck quickly attained the rank of Sergeant and was honorably discharged in January of 1957.
After his discharge, he and Joanne moved back to Oregon. Chuck attended college to pursue a degree in accounting but was soon drawn back to his roots of farming in the Willamette Valley. He was employed by Venell Farms for 52 years and rose to the position of General Manager, retiring in December 2014. Chuck was a respected and prominent member of the farming community in the Willamette Valley.
Family was very important to Chuck and he always made them his priority.
Chuck is survived by his wife, Joanne and their four children, son, Michael (Mike) Frieze and his wife, Kathy, daughter, Sandra Leichner and her husband, Brett, daughter, Stephanie Speers, and daughter, Lisa Sledge and her husband, Gus. Chuck had eleven grandchildren and one great-grandson. He also leaves behind his sister, Nancy Van Valkenburg of Madras, Oregon
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made in Chuck’s name to the Autism Speaks Organization and the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, July 29 at McHenry Funeral Home Chapel, 206 NW 5th Street, Corvallis.