September 11, 1963 – July 9, 2021
Charles "Chuck" Frank Kizer, age 57, of Albany, passed away July 9, 2021, in Millersburg, doing what he loved: flying his ultralight trike on a warm summer evening.
Chuck was born on September 11, 1963 in Albany to Frank Richard "Dick" Kizer and Charlene Anne (Jones) Kizer. He grew up on his family's century farm: Flying Oaks Ranch. His father and grandfather taught him many practical skills from an early age. He learned to bale hay, operate and maintain heavy machinery, and build or fix just about anything you could think of. His sharp, innovative mind and knack for figuring out how things worked best made him both a highly-skilled and well-equipped man.
As a child, Chuck attended Clover Ridge Elementary, North Albany Middle School, and he was a proud graduate of South Albany High School in 1981. After that, he humorously talked about attending the "school of hard knocks."
On March 5, 1988, he married Tina Tackitt, and together, they had two children: Katie and Cody.
Much of Chuck's younger years were spent as a truck driver for Timber Byproducts and Rick Franklin Corporation. He also had a jet-boat tour business, offering rides to locals up and down the Willamette River. Later, he started Kizer Company Incorporated, where he excavated and bulldozed many subdivisions and projects, as well as hauled gravel and dirt with his dump truck and belly-dump trailer in Albany and the surrounding areas. During this time, he did the groundwork for the Veteran's Memorial at Timber Linn Park and for the Corvallis Country Club. Chuck also did the demolition on the old Swanson Center Pool in downtown Albany, and he brought the old tower for the slide home with him so he and his family could enjoy sitting atop it, watching sunsets in his backyard. Additionally, Chuck and his brother, Bret Kizer, pursued a side business of manufacturing Chetco aluminum shovels and placers.
On October 9, 2019, Chuck married his current wife, business partner, and best friend: Jennifer Garner. Together, they started Chuck's latest business adventure: Handyman Xtreme. They had the pleasure of serving the community on various projects that often included building fences and decks, laying pavers and landscaping, and doing home improvements of all kinds throughout Linn and Benton counties. In everything Chuck did, he lived by the motto, "Always leave it better than you found it."
Chuck lived life to the fullest! Throughout his life he enjoyed motorcycling, snowmobiling, snow skiing, jet boating, water skiing, river floating, hiking, long drives in the mountains and down the coast, spending time with his family, and loving on his bestie dog, Blanco, and his eight cats... but he was most passionate about designing and flying ultralight trikes. Nearly every calm-weathered morning and evening, you could expect to see Chuck flying his trike in the area. Locals in the community frequently waved to him as he flew over their neighborhoods. Chuck spent the majority of his free time researching the latest trike gear, watching videos of other people flying, and creating, innovating, and fine tuning his next flying machine. Chuck also proudly served on the Albany Airport Advisory Commission.
Chuck is a man who will be remembered for his integrity and honesty, his disciplined and diligent work ethic, his exquisite attention to detail and doing things safely, his loving nature and kind smile, his hilarious (and often inappropriate) sense of humor, and his extreme love for life! He had an uncanny ability to bring smiles and laughter to everyone he encountered. His kindness and willingness to lighten the loads of others will always be treasured.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Jennifer; his daughter, Katie Chirio, and her husband, James Chirio; his son, Cody Kizer; his daughter, Isabella Garner; his mother, Charlene Kizer; his brother, Bret Kizer, and his wife, Melanie Kizer; his sister, Heide Kizer Aranda, and her husband, Michael Aranda; his very soon-to-be born grandson, Nehemiah Chirio; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nephews, and nieces. He is preceded in death by his father, Dick Kizer.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at noon at Timber Linn Park in Albany, across from the airport. There will be tacos and chocolate with honey to eat, classic rock songs to listen to, and pictures and videos of Chuck's life to see. Some seating under the covered areas will be available, but guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets for sitting, as well as stories and memories to share. Family members, friends, and anyone else in the community who knew and loved Chuck are all invited to attend. We will remember and celebrate this incredible man with joy! Local pilots who are not in attendance are invited to fly during the event.
Chuck will fly on forever in our hearts.