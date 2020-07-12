May 20, 1933 – June 30, 2020
Charles (Chuck) David Bartholomaus passed away June 30, 2020 in Corvallis Oregon.
Born in North Dakota on May 20, 1933, his parents were Edward Bartholomaus and Rhoda Tripp Bartholomaus.
Chuck moved to Portland Oregon during his early years, graduated from Lewis & Clark College and married Margaret (Peggy) Bisel on June 19, 1954 (they later divorced). They had four daughters, Jody Clemo (Kevin) of Hillsboro Oregon, Julie Warde (Al) of Corvallis Oregon, Jill Bartholomaus, who proceeded him in death in 2005 and Janet Knudson (Larry) of Philomath Oregon.
Survivors include three of his four daughters, Jody, Julie and Janet. Grandchildren: Grant & Brooke, Tara, Shelby & Michael, Jessie & Molly, Lawren, Bryce & Luke. Great grandchildren: Dylan, Quinn & Ivy, Luke & Griffin, Penny, Ralph, Gene & Cecil and Eleanor. Janelle Amberg, his longtime partner along with her children; Suzy Elliott (Ron) of Oregon City, Jason Amberg (Aret) of Albany Oregon, Jami Murphy (Tim) of Creswell Oregon, Lindsay Dipzinski (Aaron) of Vancouver Washington, and Janelle’s grandchildren Abby & Lexie, Izzy & Kylie, Hunter, Morgan & Luci, Lola & Lilly.
He was proceeded in death by his parents, his brothers Donald and Wesley, sister Diane and his daughter Jill.
Chuck enjoyed working in the yard, growing blueberries and tending his roses. His love of raising, riding and showing Morgan horses with Tim and Jeanne Arcuri (Arcuri Stables) spanned the last several decades.
Honorary pall bearers are his four grandsons, Grant Clemo, Michael Johnson, Bryce Knudson & Luke Knudson.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to CARDV (Center Against Rape and Domestic Violence) in our dad’s name. Their address is: 2208 SW 3rd Street, Corvallis, Oregon 97330.
