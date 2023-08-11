Charles "Chuck" Adrian Lee, Jr.

April 23, 1947 - August 4, 2023

Charles "Chuck" Adrian Lee, Jr. passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 4, 2023, in his home in Sweet Home, Oregon, following a lifelong battle with Multiple Sclerosis. Charles was born to Roma and Charles Lee on April 23, 1947, in Lebanon, Oregon.

He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Lee; his daughters Carrie Wilcoxen, Rachel Lee and Chelsea Lee and step-children Greg Newport, Becky Porter, Sarah Corbin and John Corbin. He was also blessed with 19 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Chuck graduated from Sweet Home High School class of 1965 and enjoyed a career in logging and later in car sales but music was his one true love. He played rhythm guitar and vocals in bands including the Canyon Creek Ramblers and the Hard Luck Band. He loved to write and sing love songs to all the beautiful women in his life. Chuck enjoyed working with his hands on intricate tasks and was often found tinkering in his shop on small engines, music equipment, instruments, and woodworking projects. He loved spending time with his family including his siblings, Karen Lee, Lori Barnes and his late brother Gilbert "Gibby" Lee often playing music around the dining room table. His home was always filled with music and musicians, impromptu jam sessions were not rare.

Friendly competitions over Jeopardy were a consistent joy. Even after his MS diagnosis in 1977 Chuck chose to be optimistic and filled his life with love and happiness. He was a kind, comforting father and grandfather and a positive inspiration to many. "You have to choose to be happy" was consistent advice he gave to everyone. He enjoyed visits with his pastor and was comforted by knowing Jesus would be there to greet him.

His legacy will be continued in the hearts and smiles of all who loved him.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on August 26, 2023 at Sweet Home Christian Church, 1825 Long St. Sweet Home Oregon.