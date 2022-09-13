 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Charles "Chick" Monroe Alexander

August 23, 1929 - March 25, 2022

Charles Monroe Alexander, 92 of Corvallis, Oregon passed away Friday, March 25, 2022.

A celebration of Chick's life will be held on Saturday, October 8th at 12:30 for a luncheon reception.

Please help us spread the word to anyone that knew Chick socially, at work, etc.

We ask that anyone wishing to attend please contact us so that we may have an accurate head count for food & drink, for location and details please contact the family at chrisma14@comcast.net.

We are looking forward to a happy celebration for a man that we all loved!

The Alexander family

