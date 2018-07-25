May 31, 1956 — June 3, 2018
Charles Bixler Heiser III, of Corvallis, died June 3, 2018.
He was born May 31, 1956 in Bloomington, Indiana, to Charles Bixler Heiser, Jr. and Dorothy Gaebler Heiser.
He was a graduate of Interlochen Arts Academy, Interlochen, Michigan and Indiana University Bloomington. He was a piano technician and teacher. He loved the outdoors, especially southern Indiana, going on long drives on back roads, and all kinds of music.
He is survived by his daughter, Alicia Heiser of Spokane, Washington; sister, Cynthia Roberts-Hall of Nashville, Indiana, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Lynn Marie Monzo.
Services were held on June 30, 2018, in Brown County, Indiana. Indiana Green Burial in Bloomington.
