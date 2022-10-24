March 6, 1940—October 11, 2022

Charles Arthur Humphrey, 82 died at Oregon Health and Science University on Tuesday, October 11 at 9:25 a.m.

He was born in Arnold, NE to Carl and Josephine Humphrey. He lived in Mullen, NE until graduating from high school in 1957. He graduated from the University of Nebraska with a Bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering, and he served as an Engineering Officer in the Navy from 1962-1966.

He married Linda Jean Turnbull in Billings, MT, March 10, 1963.

Survivors include his wife, Linda; a daughter, Anne Renaud of Kuna, ID; a son, Adam Humphrey of San Jose, CA; four grandchildren; a brother, Miles Humphrey of Twin Falls, ID; and a sister, Jane Boyden of Otis, OR.

A service of thanksgiving and prayer for the life of Charles Arthur Humphrey will be held on October 28, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. at the Church of the Good Samaritan in Corvallis, OR.

Memorials may be made to a charity in his name.