Charlene Gail Miller, 68, of Albany OR passed away peacefully on May 19th with family by her side. Early that morning the clouds lifted the sun shined and ushered her into Heaven to join her husband Steven Michael Miller. Charlene married Steven on June 9 , 1973 and would eventually settle in Albany, OR. She gave birth to Michael Lee Miller, Joey Dale Miller, and Julie Gale Spencer. Charlene made their house a home and not only raised her three children but also was a huge part of raising her six grandchildren and two great- granddaughters as well. Charlene ran a home daycare and helped take care of over 40 other children from the Albany area, as well as teaching Sunday School for over 15 years. Charlene spent her life with outreaching arms taking care of and loving her family and friends. She knew no stranger and would open her home and her refrigerator for her kids, grandkids, great grandkids, nieces, nephews, family, and friends. Charlene spent her later years traveling to visit family in Alabama, site seeing in Ireland, and was always up for a road trip around the United States with her boyfriend Bernie Aerni.