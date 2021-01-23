Charleen Spurlin

July 17, 1947 – January 17, 2021

Charleen Ann (Hottenstein) Spurlin, 73, passed away at home with her family beside her on the evening of January 17, after a short battle with cancer. She was born on July 17, 1947, in Eugene, Oregon, to Charles and Colleen (Pattison) Hottenstein.

She grew up in Eugene, attending Dunn Grade School and South Eugene High School. She then worked her way through the University of Oregon and OHSU, earning a degree in microbiology. After graduation she worked for over five years at OHSU as a microbiologist. While living in Portland, Charleen was very active in outdoor activities. She loved to snow ski and did some mountain climbing. She summited Mount Hood five times.

On a ski trip to Bend over President's Day weekend in 1976, she met Wade Spurlin. They were married the following year on January 28th at Emerald Baptist Church in Eugene. Charleen and Wade have resided in Albany since. Charleen worked at Lebanon Community Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, retiring in 2012. Wade and Charleen had two children, Monica and Jon, and two grandchildren, William and Elizabeth. The children, and especially the grandchildren, were a huge focus in Charleen's life.