Charleen Spurlin

July 17, 1947 – January 17, 2021
Charleen Ann (Hottenstein) Spurlin, 73, passed away at home with her family beside her on the evening of January 17, after a short battle with cancer. She was born on July 17, 1947, in Eugene, Oregon, to Charles and Colleen (Pattison) Hottenstein.
She grew up in Eugene, attending Dunn Grade School and South Eugene High School. She then worked her way through the University of Oregon and OHSU, earning a degree in microbiology. After graduation she worked for over five years at OHSU as a microbiologist. While living in Portland, Charleen was very active in outdoor activities. She loved to snow ski and did some mountain climbing. She summited Mount Hood five times.
On a ski trip to Bend over President's Day weekend in 1976, she met Wade Spurlin. They were married the following year on January 28th at Emerald Baptist Church in Eugene. Charleen and Wade have resided in Albany since. Charleen worked at Lebanon Community Hospital and Good Samaritan Hospital in Corvallis, retiring in 2012. Wade and Charleen had two children, Monica and Jon, and two grandchildren, William and Elizabeth. The children, and especially the grandchildren, were a huge focus in Charleen's life.
Charleen had a strong faith and commitment to her church (Hope Church). She participated in five mission trips to Cambodia where she worked with a medical team. Charleen enjoyed Oregon State basketball games and playing an occasional game of golf. She enjoyed traveling. Their travels included many trips to her three favorite locations: Indio, California; the Oregon coast; and the Hawaiian Islands, particularly Kona on the big island. She also enjoyed the annual Spurlin camping trip to Crescent Lake.
Charleen is survived by her husband Wade; daughter Monica Powell (Leighton) and their children William and Elizabeth of Vancouver, Washington; son Jon Spurlin of Vancouver, Washington; and her brother Pat Hottenstein and his wife Beverly of Junction City, Oregon. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Charleen's remains will be spread on Mount Hood and on Turtle Beach near Kona, Hawaii. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to Hope Church or Samaritan Evergreen Hospice House.
Charleen's memorial service will be held January 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at Hope Church in Albany, and a streaming site will be available at www.hope.church for those who wish to attend virtually. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, family is requiring masks to be worn and social distancing guidelines to be followed.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com