April 14, 1979—May 13, 2023

Come and help us celebrate the love and life of Charis Lynn Goodpastor. A woman, daughter, sister, mother, friend, that not only had a zest for life but shared it with everyone she knew. Let us not forget her smile, her brightness, nor her contagious laughter.

We want the Celebration of Life to be jovial and full of light, like she was, so dress comfortably and bring a story to share. There will be some relaxed time of remembering Charis and conversation afterwards. The event will be held in the Willamette Community Church worship center in Albany, OR on Saturday, June 24th at 2pm.

If you knew and loved Charis Goodpastor we hope to see you there to celebrate with us!