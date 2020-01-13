January 9, 1962–-December 17, 2019
Chad Elliott Finn passed away December 17th, 2019 while vacationing in Hawaii. He is survived by his wife Barb Fick, his sons Elliott Finn (fiancé Clara Thomann) and Ian Finn, and siblings Dan Finn (Georgana), Mark Finn (Anne), Beth Madden (Greg) and Bart Finn (Marcy). Chad was born in Indiana, and grew up in Maryland. He received his BS in Horticulture from Purdue University, and his Masters and PhD in Horticulture from University of Minnesota, where his met his bride of 32 years. His professional career included work at the University of Missouri and 26 years with the USDA/ARS as a Research Geneticist in Corvallis.
He was a prolific berry breeder who collaborated with others throughout the world to release 51 berry cultivars and was recognized as a leading international authority in small fruit crops research. Colleagues say he led what was probably the most diverse berry breeding program in the world, developing several varieties that have become industry standards.
When he was not taking care of his berries, Chad was well known for his tie-dye shirts and year round shorts, coupled with tight bear hugs and hearty laughs. He was a collector of friends, developing lifelong relationships with people from around the world. He was also an adventurous cook, who loved to entertain friends and colleagues from near and far. He loved the outdoors, spending as much time as possible hiking, skiing, and camping, especially in the Northwest and Utah.
Most of all he was dedicated to his family. He loved Barb, going to any length to get her to laugh, and his children- whom he coached in every sport, explored countless canyons with, and took every opportunity to be around.
A Celebration of Life is planned for January 18th, 1-5p.m. (with program at 1:30p.m.) at the CH2M-Hill Alumni Center (725 SW 26th St, Corvallis, Oregon).
A scholarship to benefit future horticulture students will be established in his name, at a future date. In the meantime, in lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be sent to the OSU Foundation Memorial Fund, 4238 SW Research Way, Corvallis, OR 97333, or made online at osufoundation.org. Please note “in memory of Chad Finn” on the memo line or the online form. Funds will be used to support scholarships for student travel, plant breeding, and OSU women’s basketball.
Please include your mailing address and email, so that we can share with you the details of this Scholarship when it is finalized.