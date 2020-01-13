January 9, 1962–-December 17, 2019

Chad Elliott Finn passed away December 17th, 2019 while vacationing in Hawaii. He is survived by his wife Barb Fick, his sons Elliott Finn (fiancé Clara Thomann) and Ian Finn, and siblings Dan Finn (Georgana), Mark Finn (Anne), Beth Madden (Greg) and Bart Finn (Marcy). Chad was born in Indiana, and grew up in Maryland. He received his BS in Horticulture from Purdue University, and his Masters and PhD in Horticulture from University of Minnesota, where his met his bride of 32 years. His professional career included work at the University of Missouri and 26 years with the USDA/ARS as a Research Geneticist in Corvallis.

He was a prolific berry breeder who collaborated with others throughout the world to release 51 berry cultivars and was recognized as a leading international authority in small fruit crops research. Colleagues say he led what was probably the most diverse berry breeding program in the world, developing several varieties that have become industry standards.

