Celia J. Shimanek

September 9, 1946 – April 12, 2020

Celia Josephine (Zeleny) Shimanek, 73, of Scio passed away Sunday in Scio.

She was born September 9, 1946 in Neodesha, Kansas to Antone and Enid Zeleny as the first of four sisters; Mary Ann Gallogly(Al), Lola Wink (Deceased), and Diana Hale (Steve). At the age of ten, she moved to Scio, where she met her husband, Harvey Shimanek. They tackled the world as high school sweethearts, but broke up before starting college. Thankfully, Harvey sold his ‘55 Chevy for an engagement ring and proposed a week after starting school; they wed the following August. This year would mark 55 years of a wonderful marriage.

Celia was a true homemaker with a love for the outdoors. She was an avid gardener and backpacker, and made many trips to Marion Lake. She was known to welcome family and friends with her cinnamon rolls, kolaches, wild blackberry pie, and many other goodies. While baking, she loved to listen to Oregon State or Portland Blazers basketball games on the radio.