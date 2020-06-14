Cathryn Rose (Holderread) Passmore

Erin

Cathy,

…I thank you from the bottom of my heart for delivering a blessing to me 35 years ago, as well as in the years before and after, that gave me a new birth, transformed my life, saved my marriage, and I trust blessed two churches and the people that made them churches…You prepared me for that task better than anyone else in my life through your example, your words, your time, your friendship, your gifts, your love, your sacrifices, and most of all your prayers. As a fringe benefit for me, I trust I also became a better husband, father, friend to some, and citizen. Thank you, thank you, thank you…

With love and gratitude,

Brian

Dear Cathy,

I'm thinking this morning of how you came to be a serious sports fan. It’s maybe a surprise to some but it's totally consistent with how you've lived life - listening to what brings people joy and being ready to share in that joy in any way possible. You could hear from me and others our love for the OSU women's basketball team and you decided that you and Larry should start going to games. This is a team that conducts itself in a way that quickly draws you in and you were hooked!