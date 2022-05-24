Cathryn Elizabeth Ingalls

May 22, 1947 - May 12, 2022

Cathy was born in Portland to Robert C. Ingalls and E. Elizabeth (Sturgeon) Ingalls. She graduated from Corvallis High School in 1965 and the University of Oregon in 1969, where she majored in Journalism.

Following graduation, she was married, and the couple moved to Denver where her former husband was stationed with the U.S. Air Force. In Denver, Cathy oversaw advertising layout for two magazines at Cahners Publishing Company. Returning to Oregon in 1973, she worked less than a year in the circulation department at the Springfield News before moving to Newport where she was a reporter at the News Times. She was then hired at the Salem Capital Journal in 1974, remaining at the combined Statesman-Journal newspapers until 1989 when she was hired by the Albany Democrat-Herald. She retired in 2013.

Before graduating from college, she worked summers in several departments at the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Cathy primarily covered city and county government, but also wrote crime and human-interest stories. She never passed up an opportunity to publicize the plight of an animal in trouble.

Cathy's journalism career followed that of her father and grandfather. Her grandfather, C. E. Ingalls purchased the Corvallis Gazette-Times in 1915, and her father joined the GT staff in 1937 and was editor and publisher from 1950 to 1982.

Cathy enjoyed reading, gardening, baking and traveling. Earlier, she did a lot of skiing and biking. She made several trips to Europe and visited most of the states, particularly those with Civil War battlefields.

She was a member of several book groups, the Salem Art Association and Chapter DM of the PEO sisterhood. She volunteered at the Albany Regional Museum, primarily writing historical pieces for the museum's newsletter and the city of Albany's website.

Cathy is survived by her brother, Doug and his wife, Liane of Corvallis; niece Anne Timm and her husband Mark and their children Amelia and Miles of Albany; niece Sarah and her husband Rob and their children Reece and Simone of Corvallis; cousins Rick Wallace of Corvallis, Barbara Cullicott of Lake Oswego, and Markie and Sam Hooper of Montesano, Wash.

Cathy enjoyed her many close friends who will miss her sense of humor and inquisitive nature.

At her request, there will be no service.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the Willamette Humane Society in Salem, SafeHaven Humane Society in Albany or the Oregon State Chapter P.E.O. Sisterhood Charitable Trust, noting the Oregon Education Fund.