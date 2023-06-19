January 4, 1937 – June 5, 2023

Catherine Estelle Grimes passed away at home on June 5, 2023.

Catherine was the daughter of Eli Charles Etchison and Frocine Estelle O’Donnell-Etchison. Born and raised in San Francisco, California, Catherine enjoyed a large family with many aunts, uncles and cousins. She graduated from San Francisco’s Lincoln High where she was an active member in student government and reigned as Bell Queen.

William A. Grimes was the love of her life. Married in 1957, the two shared many years and adventures together. They made their home in South San Francisco and San Carlos, California, before moving to Corvallis, Oregon, in 1995 upon retirement.

Catherine enjoyed a long career with Aetna Health Plan. She delighted in volunteering post-retirement serving as a Day Manager at the Cat’s Meow Heartland Humane Society Thrift Shop for over 20 years. She also volunteered with Senior Dog Rescue.

Catherine was happiest when she was gardening or spending time in her beautiful home watching the 49ers and OSU football. She also loved spending time with her many beloved friends and family, especially her granddaughter.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 40-years, William (Bill) Grimes. She is survived by her daughter, Linda (Grimes) Scutero; Son-In-Law, Daniel Scutero; and Granddaughter, Danielle Catherine Scutero all of Corvallis.

Catherine’s beauty, elegance, kindness and tenacity will be forever missed.

A memorial service will take place at 10am on Friday, June 23, 2023, at McHenry’s Funeral Home in Corvallis, Oregon. Contributions can be made in Catherine’s name to the Heartland Humane Society in Corvallis, Oregon.

