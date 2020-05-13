Catherine Carroll Stanton

In her younger years, she was a rancher and loved her horses. And she could break a bucking bronc along with the best of them! After ranching, her next career was nursing, an avenue of helping others, which was at the core of who she was. She never had the opportunity to go to college to become a registered nurse, but she loved nursing. She worked as a nurse aide in Hot Springs, South Dakota, and Newcastle, Wyoming before settling in Albany, Oregon. Here she quickly got hired at Albany General Hospital where she worked for 22 years. She loved her job, and even to the end of her life she would meet people who would ask “do you remember me? You cared for me when I was in the hospital, and you were the best nurse I ever had.” If you met Catherine, you would likely never forget her. She quietly helped people as much as she could and no one even knew she was doing all the things she did.