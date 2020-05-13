April 16, 1916—April 30, 2020
Catherine Carroll Stanton, 104, passed away April 30, 2020 at the Mennonite Village in Albany, Oregon, following a series of mini strokes. She was born in Hot Springs, South Dakota on April 16, 1916 to Carroll and Nada (Burleigh) Clark, and was raised in Hot Springs in the Black Hills of South Dakota. She was the oldest of seven children. She married Theodore (Ted) Stanton on September 22, 1935 in Rapid City, South Dakota. They had five children: Dixie, Laddie, Kathleen, Larry and June. Catherine and Ted established homes in Hot Springs, South Dakota, Newcastle, Wyoming, and Everett, Washington before moving their family to Oregon in 1956.
Her life is a story of one who treasured her family, and loved her God above all else. Everywhere she lived, she was active in her church. She showed up wherever she could be of help. She was often a soloist. If the church needed cleaned, she showed up. If a song was needed, she showed up. If a teacher was needed, she showed up. If a meal was needed, she showed up. Every pastor knew they had a friend and helper in Catherine. She was a member of First Assembly of God in Albany, Oregon. She built a legacy for her family as she taught us about God and lived her faith with devotion and quiet humility. She faithfully taught us to follow her as she followed Christ, and because of that we have the assurance we will see her again.
She lived her life with great strength, integrity, dignity and grace. Through good times and bad, she modeled how to live life well.
She loved her family, and caring for them was her top priority. She had many talents and passions which all became avenues to enrich her family and friends. She was an excellent seamstress and in those post-depression and WWII days, when money was scarce, she sewed most all of the family’s clothing, usually without patterns. Her children remember she gave them a catalog to look at, asking them to mark clothes they liked. Then she would sew it for them by looking at the picture and making her own pattern from a newspaper. When fabric was hard to buy, she sewed using flour sacks for fabric, or she took apart something of hers and salvaged the least worn fabric from the garment, using it to make something for one of her children. She wore a white silk blouse and black skirt on her wedding day. When Dixie, her first born, was a toddler, Catherine cut up her wedding blouse to make a dress for her baby girl.
She loved gardening, growing both food and flowers. She was an avid reader with the Bible being her favorite book. She taught all of her children to love reading as she did. She loved cooking and was happiest when she could prepare a meal for her family and friends. Later in life when her eyesight failed and it was no longer safe for her to cook, she often lamented how much she missed cooking. Of all the things her limited eyesight took from her, she missed cooking the most. She also was an encourager at heart and she faithfully found the time to keep in close contact with friends and family by writing letters.
In her younger years, she was a rancher and loved her horses. And she could break a bucking bronc along with the best of them! After ranching, her next career was nursing, an avenue of helping others, which was at the core of who she was. She never had the opportunity to go to college to become a registered nurse, but she loved nursing. She worked as a nurse aide in Hot Springs, South Dakota, and Newcastle, Wyoming before settling in Albany, Oregon. Here she quickly got hired at Albany General Hospital where she worked for 22 years. She loved her job, and even to the end of her life she would meet people who would ask “do you remember me? You cared for me when I was in the hospital, and you were the best nurse I ever had.” If you met Catherine, you would likely never forget her. She quietly helped people as much as she could and no one even knew she was doing all the things she did.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Ted Stanton, sons, Larry Stanton and Laddie Stanton, and all of her siblings: Walter, Gerald, Delbert, Marydel, Bonnie, and Lois.
She is survived by her daughters, Dixie (Russ) Tanner, Kathleen (Wayne) Cass, and June (Tom) Jensen, 14 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 10 great great grandchildren.
Interment will be at Twin Oaks Cemetery. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Fisher’s Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. www.fisherfuneralhome.com
A note from her children:
Mom, in your hands there is healing, safety, nurturing and a gentleness like no other. And of all the things that ever grew because of you, we may be the most grateful. No flower, not even a simple seedling, could have its roots more rightly planted, could feel more deeply the care you have given. No wonder our lives have flourished in your hands.
Dixie, Bud, Babe, Larry and June.
