September 9, 1951 — September 23, 2018
Catherine passed away peacefully at her home after a battle with pancreatic cancer. She was 67.
Catherine was born to Alvin and Jean Konick. She grew up in Corvallis, graduated from Corvallis High School and then attended Oregon State University.
Catherine married John Dunton in 1971 and together they had three children, Leah Greenstein, Jason Dunton and Joshua Dunton.
Catherine is survived by her three children; three grandchildren, Jaiden, Aleeza and Talia; and four younger siblings, Larry Konick, Debbie Mehan, Bob Konick and Sarah Coblens.
Catherine was fond of quilting, arts and crafts, baking, and playing mahjongg.
Catherine loved her companion dog Franklin and her boyfriend Ron. Catherine was a huge OSU fan and loved to go to football games to root on the Beavers. She gave her time to people around her and was always concerned with the welfare of others even during her battle with cancer. Catherine will be missed immensely by her family and by all that knew her.
Donations in Catherine’s memory can be made to Benton County Historical Society or Oregon Humane Society.