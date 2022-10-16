Feb. 28, 1992 – Sep. 27, 2022

Cassandra Ann Lambert (Cassie) was born in Bend, Oregon on February 28, 1992. She passed away on September 27, 2022, in Sweet Home, Oregon. Her mother Lorena Ann Lambert preceded her on February 16, 2009. Cassandra is survived by her family and friends and her fiancée Derrick Quite of Sweet Home, Oregon and Dobbie and Lucy her kitties. Additionally, by "Momma" Desra Larkins and "Pops” John Larkins, Her Sister DesMarie Parker and family, two brothers and niece, Aeisa.

Cassie was the baby of six siblings: Michelle Kouf of Redmond, OR and family, Lenae Lambert of Albany, OR and family. Shane Lambert of Portland area and family. Parmalee Lauch of Oregon, Elizabeth Lauch of Oregon, and family. Her Aunt Cheryl Lowden of Salem, OR. Auntie Dona Roley of Redmond, OR. And by all her Best Friends: Brit Olson, Shaunie Polequin, Kelsey Anderson, Jen Riddell, Ellie Young, Felicia Norton, and Beth Millis.

Cassie attended Wavery Elementary, Lafyette Elementary, Calapooia Middle School, and South Albany High School.

Cassie worked different jobs in her life. She worked as a caregiver, The Fox den, and at W.I.S(Washington Inventory Services) with her coworker, Ellie Young. She also loved to help everyone out when she could.

Cassie's hobbies were reading books, writing, diamond art, video games, shiny rocks, and anything Jack Skellington. Her favorite holiday was Halloween and scary movies. Cassie was a shiny but hated glitter. She someday wanted to write a book.

Cassandra is loved by many people and will be missed by everyone. She never made it to England but now you are with the Queen. May you rest in peace.