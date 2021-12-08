March 30, 1957 - November 19, 2021

Casey Edward Copeland went to be with the Lord on November 19, 2021 at Baptist Tipton Hospital in Covington, Tennessee, due to heart failure. He was 64 years old.

Casey and his twin sister, Carol, were born March 30, 1957 and adopted as infants by Joe and Dorothy Copeland of Albany.

Casey served in the Army for 13 years. During that time he traveled to Germany, Korea and within the United States. After his military career he worked in construction until he found his niche as a long haul truck driver, which he did for over 20 years.

Casey is survived by his mother, Dorothy Copeland, of Albany; twin sisters, Marie (Jeff) and Margie (Nathan); daughter, Breanna (Shaun); son, Nick (Mary) and five grandsons; partner, Debbie and her three daughters and seven grandchildren in Tennessee.

His infant twin brothers, his twin sister, Carol at age 4, and his father, Joseph Copeland, preceded Casey in death.

A service was held on December 4 in Ripley, Tennessee. A service will be held in Albany, at a later date.