× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Albany's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

August 3, 1927 – June 6, 2020

Carroll Leon Larabee, 92, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, June 6, 2020 at Anna House Adult Care Home in Albany. He was born to Leon and Lillian (Brooks) Larabee in Kenosha, Wisconsin, joining half-brother Charles and half-sister Olive. He grew up in the small, nearby town of Bristol, graduating from Wilmot High School in 1946. After high school, he joined the Army, served for 7 months and was honorably discharged from Camp Hood, Texas in 1947.

The next few years were spent working at various jobs in the Kenosha area, including delivering furniture for Montgomery Ward with his brother, Charles.

In 1950, Carroll’s dream to come out West came true when his parents decided to move to Oregon and join the Pesheck cousins in the Dever-Conner area. Through these cousins, he met the love of his life, Nadine Craft, who had moved to the same area 3 years earlier from Oklahoma. They were married March 9, 1951, at the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Albany, and recently celebrated 69 years together.