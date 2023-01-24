February 11, 1945 - January 22, 2023

Carroll Eugene Bain, 77, of Sweet Home passed away Sunday. He was born in Albany to Francis and Alice Janette (Little) Bain.

He served in the United States Army from 1963-1965. Carroll moved to Sweet Home in 1956 where he lived until he passed. He spent 47 years on Reynolds Lane in Sweet Home.

He enjoyed water sports - water skiing, Jet Skiing, fishing. He loved restoring old cars especially his 1955 Ford T-Bird convertible which he restored from the ground up. He also enjoyed doing mechanic work in his shop, gardening and riding his Can Am motorcycle.

Carroll is survived by his wife Sharon Bain; daughter and son-in-law Jennifer and Josh Victor; grandchildren: Steen Davis, Ellie Davis, Trinity Victor, Tori Victor, Jasper Victor all of Sweet Home; son and daughter-in-law Erik Bain and Melissa Michelson of Hudsonville, Michigan; siblings Linda Beggs of Turner, Kerry Hurst of Salem, Jim Bain of Albany, Lonie Stewart of Salem.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Francis Bain, Janette Hustel; and sister Bev Johnson.

Memorial service will be 3:00 pm Friday, January 27th, at Community Chapel in Sweet Home.

Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Sweet Home Emergency Ministries.

Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com