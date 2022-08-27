Carrie B. McGinnis

February 11, 1934 - August 18, 2022

Carrie Belle McGinnis, 88, a long-time resident of Minden, died Thursday, August 18, 2022 at St. Luke's Good Samaritan Center in Kearney, Nebraska. Funeral services were held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at 10:30 a.m. at the 1st Christian Church in Minden. Pastor Joe Tira will officiate. Burial followed services at 1:30 p.m. at Kearney Cemetery. Visitation was held on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Horner Lieske McBride & Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney and also 1 hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to the family, to be designated later. Please visit www.hlmkfuneral.com to leave a tribute or message of condolence. Horner Lieske McBride and Kuhl Funeral and Cremation Services in Kearney are in charge of arrangements.

Carrie Belle was born on February 11, 1934 in Scotia, Nebraska to Richard (Frank) Drake Sr. and Edna (Fowler) Drake. She married Leland J. McGinnis, the love of her life on November 2, 1949 in Minden, Nebraska. Carrie Belle worked for many years and retired at Baldwin's and later worked at Bethany Home in Minden. She was a member of First Christian Church in Minden. She was active in the church and held many roles over the years such as Sunday school teacher, bible schoolteacher, played the organ, and participated in many ladies' groups. Carrie Belle enjoyed tending to her flowers, quilting, crocheting and especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Carrie Belle was known as the glue that holds the family together.

Surviving relatives include her daughters, Linda and Dave Smithberg of Minden and Margie and Dan Morse of Albany, Oregon; seven grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

Carrie Belle was preceded in death by her husband, Leland (Mac) McGinnis; parents; three brothers; two sisters and her granddaughter, Jennie Rachel Sikel.