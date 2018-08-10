November 27, 1942 — August 3, 2018
Caron Lynn Katko passed away on Friday, August 3, 2018 in Albany.
Caron was born and raised in New York City and eventually made her way to the West coast, marrying the love of her life, Albert Katko in San Diego, California.
They settled in Corvallis in 1972 to raise their three children. Family was always important to her. She loved being surrounded by her children and grandchildren. In particular, she reveled spoiling her grandchildren and dog, Shiloh.
Caron was an active member in Saint Mary’s Catholic Church, knitting prayer shawls with her group of friends.
She enjoyed quilting, gardening, and spending time with friends. She was a voracious reader of mysteries and American history.
Caron is preceded in death by her husband, Albert.
She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Giles; and brother, Richard Rowley; daughter, Denise (Loren); son, Keith (Christina); son, Steve (Gretchen); and grandchildren, Nicholas and Natalie.
Forever in our hearts and so loved she will be missed dearly.
A Rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m., followed by Mass at 11:00 a.m., Monday, August 13, 2018, at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Albany.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.