Carolyn Sue Lofgren

September 11, 1948 - June 23, 2022

Carolyn Sue Lofgren, 73, passed away on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, Oregon.

Carolyn was born on September 11, 1948 in Kokomo, Indiana and moved to Phoenix, Arizona in 1960. In 1984, Carolyn married Scott, and they moved to Placerville, California. In 2016, they both moved to their Alsea River home in Tidewater, Oregon.

She is survived by her husband Scott; son Duane; daughter Marie; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two sisters; nieces; nephews, and cousins.

Carolyn was a working mother of two, and she loved to garden, sew, craft, and travel. Her career with Intel took her to many exotic locations around the world. She will truly be missed.

A memorial celebration will be held at their home in Tidewater, Oregon on Sunday, September 4, 2022.

