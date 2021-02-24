Carolyn Suckow

February 25, 1961 - February 17, 2021

Carolyn Faye (Jecks) Suckow was born in Houston, Missouri, to parents Lorena and Edward Jecks, and grew up in a busy, loving home with her six siblings in Eaton Rapids, Michigan.

After graduating from Eaton Rapids High School, she attained a Bachelor of Arts at Olivet College and later, a Master's degree in Education at the University of Southern California. She went on to work as a Congressional Aide in Washington DC, as a lobbyist for the University of Michigan, and later as a Public Affairs and Marketing Director and Student Advisor at the University of Southern California School of Engineering in Los Angeles. She retired in 2016.

As an energetic, outdoor enthusiast, she enjoyed hiking, rock climbing, cycling, downhill skiing, and kayaking. She was an avid reader, as well as a champion for social justice, and an advocate for the protection of nature.

Carolyn married Stephen William Suckow on April 26, 1996 in Napili Bay, Hawaii. They shared a love for the outdoors and enjoyed many adventures and many good times in their 25 years of marriage. They lived in Hermosa Beach, California until their retirement in 2016 when they moved to Corvallis.