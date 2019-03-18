February 7, 1948 — March 6, 2019
Carolyn passed away to be with her Lord on Wednesday the 6th of March.
She was born in Blanchard, Oklahoma to Shi and Ola Richey.
The family moved to Southern California where they lived until her sophomore year. They moved to Oregon in 1962. Carolyn attended Corvallis High School and graduated in 1966.
She worked before and after graduation as a meat wrapper in her dad's meat shop (Richey’s Market) in downtown Corvallis and met her future husband while attending the Assembly of God Church.
Carolyn and Allen Anderson were married in the summer of 1968. They lived in Corvallis for eight years, where their first son, Troy, was born on July 26, 1974. After moving to North Albany in 1976 their second son, Travis was born on April 3, 1979.
She went to Merit Davis College in Salem and learned basic book keeping and accounting which enabled her to do the family's taxes for many years.
Carolyn loved to be a homemaker with cooking and various arts and crafts such as cake decorating (she always made birthdays special!). Her other favorite things were trips to Southern California to visit her sister, Shilene, trips to the Oregon coast, and gatherings with family and friends. A job she really loved was an educational assistant at Central Elementary school retiring in 2007.
She finally succumbed to a heart condition after many years of struggle. She was a fighter but not one to be confrontational. Many will miss her but she is finally at peace in a far better place.
A viewing will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, March 20 at AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home, with a memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. that afternoon at Hope Church in Albany.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to C.A.S.A., Options Pregnancy Center, or Evergreen Hospice.
AAsum-Dufour Funeral Home is handling the arrangements (www.aasum-dufour.com).