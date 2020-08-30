Carolyn Roche

Carolyn Woodring Roche, 80, passed away suddenly on August 7, 2020. She was born in Yankton, South Dakota, to Glen and Muriel Woodring. When she was six, the family moved to Corvallis, where her father built and operated the 29th St. Market.

Carolyn graduated from Oregon State University and remained a lifelong Beaver fan. She received a Master's Degree in Physical Therapy at the University of Iowa and then joined the Physical Therapy Unit at a Minneapolis hospital. While working at the hospital, she met Tom Roche who was on the staff. In 1978, they married in Corvallis, and she began a 29 year career at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eugene. She was instrumental in expanding the Physical Therapy program for orthopedic in-patients. Carolyn was well respected by orthopedic surgeons, wrote many of the protocols and was mentor to many.