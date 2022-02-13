November 12, 1935 - February 05, 2022

In Loving Memory

Carolyn Rae King was born on November 12, 1935 in New Sharon, Iowa to Arthur Paul Bittner (1907-1979) and Winifred Juanita, nee Momyer (1908-1993). She was 8 years of age when the family of five moved from Barnes City, Iowa to Alpine, Oregon.

After graduating from Monroe Union High School in 1953, she married Edward (Buzzy) King, also of Alpine, on March 15, 1954 at Bellfountain Community Church. They had six children: Kathy Rae (Terrace Koroush), Lyle Duane (LeAnne, nee Ditch), Teresa Ann (Larry Kenyon), Ronald Eugene (Marcia, nee Raditz), Kay Lynne, and Tamara Lee (Jerome Christensen); 13 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren.

One of Carolyn's greatest joys was hosting large gatherings. The family enjoyed her wonderful cooking, especially her homemade rolls. She hosted epic Easter egg hunts for grandchildren and great grandchildren and enjoyed giving at Christmas, watching closely as each family member opened their gifts. Carolyn learned to crochet at eight years of age, and her talent won her many ribbons at the Benton and Lane county fairs. Additional hobbies included embroidery, counted cross-stitch, and quilting. Many grateful recipients received her handiwork. Carolyn also loved competition whether it was playing board games, pinochle, canasta, or participating for over 50 years in a bowling league where she made lifelong friends.

She worked for the local post office before becoming a full-time bookkeeper. In 1998, Carolyn retired and she and Buzzy continued a very active lifestyle which often included going out for breakfast and thrift shopping.

Carolyn died at her home, encircled by family, from metastatic melanoma on February 5, 2022. She is predeceased by her parents, older brother Ralph Vernon Bittner, twin sister Marilyn Mae Jones, and baby sister Alice Jesse Bittner. She is survived by her husband, children, and sister Janet Kaye Koertzen.

Carolyn was always willing to lend a helping hand to family or friends, and her kindness, generosity, and love will be greatly missed.

Family and friends are invited to the service at Bellfountain Community Church on Saturday, February 19, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at the school. To share a memory with the family, go to (https://www.mchenryfuneralhome.com/). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at (https://www.stjude.org/).