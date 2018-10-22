December 14, 1937 — October 13, 2018
Carolyn “Peggy” Jean Haney passed away on October 13, 2018 in Corvallis.
Peggy was born in Eugene, Oregon on December 14, 1937 to Albert “Butch” and Mary Margaret (Chisamore) Davis.
Peggy graduated from Saint Francis High School in Eugene in 1956. On September 6, 1958, she married Dennis Haney in Eugene. The couple moved to Coos Bay, Oregon. They later moved back to Eugene before settling in Corvallis.
Peggy was an excellent homemaker and the proud mother of three. She worked as a sales clerk for Sears for 20 years.
Peggy was a founding member of the Adair Rural Fire and Rescue. She was a joyful member of a group of ladies known as the “Sea Gal’s.” Their goals were to travel, quilt and chat. Peggy was a longtime participant of the 9AM, Good Samaritan, Cardiac Rehabilitation Class. She loved to organize gatherings for family and friends.
Peggy was fearless in the kitchen and noted for her “Peggy Surprises.” She relished the role of family matriarch and was never shy to voice her opinion on most everything. Peggy loved to sew and always had a lineup of projects waiting. Summer flowers were her pride and joy. This year her fuchsia baskets are outstanding.
Peggy liked to travel. In the course of researching family genealogy, she visited most of the U.S. states and provinces of Canada.
She left many fond memories. She was our lioness. She will be missed dearly.
Peggy is survived by her husband of 60 years, Dennis Haney of Corvallis; their children, Linda Gillum (Jim) of Tollgate, Oregon, Dick Haney (Marcia) of Milwaukee, and Bill Haney (Tami) of Liberty, South Carolina; grandchildren, Joshua Gillum (Kerstin), Stephanie Rush (Thomas), Kyle Haney (Michele), Melissa, and Brandon (Lacey); great-grandchildren, Monica, Cassidy, Dylan, Tristan, Zander, Kathryn, Emmett, Lilith and Hunter; and siblings, Frances Bires of Veneta, John Davis of San Diego, California; Mary Ellen Oldham of Veneta.
She is preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Louise Shaw (Dan) of Springfield; Virginia Gignic (George) of Eugene; Charlotte Putman (Donald) of Eugene; and Jim Davis (Ann) of Florence.
A memorial service was held at twelve o’clock, noon on Monday, October 22, 2018 at St. Mary Catholic Church, 501 NW 5th Street, Corvallis.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Oregon Humane Society in care of Fisher Funeral Home, 306 SW Washington St., Albany, OR 97321.
Fisher Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please sign our online guest book at fisherfuneralhome.com.