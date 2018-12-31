September 27, 1941 — December 22, 2018
Carolyn M. (Brewer) Walberg, 77, of Sweet Home passed away early Saturday morning.
She was born in Council Bluffs, Iowa to Leonard and Maxine (Graybill) Brewer.
She moved to Oregon at the age of two. Her family later moved to Sweet Home where she attended area schools and graduated from Sweet Home High in 1960.
She married George Walberg July 17, 1965 in Salem.
Carolyn enjoyed camping, crafts and spending time with her family. She was very loving and supportive of her sons, grandsons and her entire family.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of 53 years, George Walberg of Sweet Home; sons, Jon and his wife, Stacy Walberg of Sweet Home and Chad and his wife, Sherrill Walberg of Junction City; five grandsons, Justin, Colton, Tad, Trevin and Gavin; sisters, Shirley Manley of Mt. Angel and Lynette Vineyard of Lebanon.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and brother, Victor Brewer.
Friends and family will gather for her Celebration of Life from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, January 13 at Sweet Home Senior Center. Final burial was at Liberty Cemetery as Carolyn wished to have no public services.
Memorial contributions can be made in her name to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice in Albany.
Sweet Home Funeral Chapel is handling arrangements. www.sweethomefuneral.com.