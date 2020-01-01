May 5, 1943 - December 24, 2019

Beloved wife and mother Carolyn Elizabeth (Otto) Sisson, 76, of Corvallis, passed away unexpectedly at home on December 24, 2019, just a day after her family had gathered for Christmas.

A native of Woodbury, New Jersey, Carolyn was born to Ferdinand Philip Otto and Helen Francis (Ross) Otto on May 5, 1943, and graduated from Stephens College in Columbia, MO. She met her husband James R. Sisson in Philadelphia, PA. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary just a month ago. The couple first lived on Philadelphia’s historic Washington Square not far from Independence Hall.

Their life together took Carolyn, Jim, and their two children to six states before they settled in Corvallis in 1988, where their son Andy currently resides. Daughter Barbara teaches at Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin.

Carolyn and Jim were always extremely active in the Boy Scouts and Girls Scouts – a shared passion that surrounded them with children and teens even after their kids grew up. Generations of scouts learned outdoor skills under their tutelage.