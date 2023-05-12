October 17, 1927 - February 19, 2023

Carolyn grew up on the family farm outside Tangent, Oregon. She cherished country life and told many stories of that pre-WWII era. She was very close to her parents, siblings, and other relatives in the large extended family. A scholarly student, after graduation from Albany High School she attended colleges in Oregon and Emerson College in Massachusetts before graduating from Stanford University with an English major. She began work on a master's degree in theater and was teaching school when during a trip home she met Hiram Olsen whom she married.

They had four sons with whom they built a diverse agricultural enterprise. She was a devoted, loving wife and mother and was widely respected, admired, and loved among the family and the community. Carolyn had a deep interest in the life of the mind and the spirit that she manifested in her Christian practice and ecumenical, universalist approach to the divine. Accordingly, she traveled widely and purposefully to Europe, Japan, Australia, the Celtic spiritual locales of Britain and to an ashram in India.

She was a ferociously hard worker with a wonderful sense of humor, a most gracious hostess of gatherings in her home and lover of all good things emanating from her garden and kitchen, an inexhaustible font of ideas for games, activities, adventures, and musical and theatrical performances for the youthful at heart. When asked as an 89-year-old how old did she think of herself, without pause and in earnestness she said, "twenty-two." She had a deep appreciation of and a need for the aesthetic and — while she would deny it — was an accomplished painter. She brought great joy to those around her and made the world a little better. She was preceded in death by her sister, Marylee Murray, and is survived by her brother, Richard Jenks; sons Robin, Roger, James, and Eric; their spouses; six grandchildren; and numerous cousins and friends.

A memorial service will take place at 2 p.m., Saturday, May 27 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 1444 Liberty St SE, Salem.

Contributions in Carolyn's name may be made to St. Hilda's Episcopal Church, 245 Main St W, Monmouth, OR 97361.