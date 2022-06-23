November 4, 1947 - June 6, 2022

Carolyn Ann Larime, 74, of Albany, Oregon, passed away peacefully the morning of June 6, 2022 at home with her family present.

Born November 4, 1947 in Adrian, Michigan, her parents were Lois (Montague) and Richard Duncan.

Carolyn grew up in Adrian, a graduate of Adrian High School, class of 1965. During her high school years she was active in several sports, especially swimming and was a member of the Doll-fins synchronized swim group. Summers were spent at Wamplers Lake working at the Hayes State Park concession stand and enjoying lake life as a teenager.

The fall of 1965 found Carolyn and her good friend, Patti Abbott, as roommates at Eastern Michigan University. Together, they soon gained a certain degree of notoriety when an unattended space heater in their dorm room caused some, "smoke damage." Life went on.

Carolyn settled in Ann Arbor in 1967 and had her children, Laura Christine and Christopher Q with her first husband, Robert Meier.

Carolyn married Douglas Larime in 1977. Over the years they lived on Portage Lake, in Dexter and Ann Arbor. While living in Dexter their son Christopher, age 14, lost his life in a car accident.

Carolyn worked a diverse set of jobs during her time in Ann Arbor: Public Access TV with her friend, Jean; an Ann Arbor bank trust officer; for a few years she and her friend, Beth Fredrickson, had a customer base at the annual Ann Arbor Art Fair selling clothing they had created and sewn. Carolyn and Doug developed and ran Larime Photographic, a successful professional photographic business in the Ann Arbor Area. Their photographic skill created opportunities for work in various locations in the U.S. and the world.

In 1998, Carolyn and Doug moved to Oregon. They lived on the coast initially. Carolyn took advantage of this location as a deckhand on the "Joan-E", a whale watching vessel. Eventually, they settled in Albany, Oregon. Carolyn worked for Pennington Seed Company in Lebanon, Oregon until her retirement.

Carolyn was civic minded, had keen administrative skills and a love of gardening. Along with friend and neighbor, Lila, they started the Willamette Community Garden in Albany, which thrives today. It provides raised beds for members to grow vegetables and some fruits. Some of the produce is offered to the community.

Carolyn kept a beautiful home garden and yard, enjoyed music and cats.

Carolyn is survived by her husband, Douglas Larime of Albany, Oregon; daughter, Laura C. Meier (Dave Headley) Springfield, Oregon; granddaughters, Savanna Raley, Lebanon, Oregon, Veronica Davis, Springfield, Oregon; brother, Jerry Duncan, Arveda, Colorado; half-sisters, Lynn Richardson, and Denise and Diane (nee) Duncan; special brother and sister in law, Michael and Barbara Larime, Glenwood, Colorado; sister in law, Kathryn Meier, Tecumseh, Michigan, as well as cousins, nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; her son Christopher Meier; her stepmother, Jackie Duncan; her stepfather, Glenn Hawley; first husband, Robert Meier; good friends, Beth Fredrickson and Patti (Abbott) Casteel.

The family would like to express appreciation to Samaritan Evergreen Hospice and to family friend, Janet Kok, for their care of Carolyn and support to the family.

Cremation has taken place. A memorial gathering for family and friends will take place, date to be determined.

Memorial contribution suggestions: Willamette Community Garden, SafeHaven Animal Shelter, Samaritan Evergreen Hospice or donors choice.