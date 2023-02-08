Caroline Julia Earle (Sweet Caroline) was born to Gary and April Burke Earle at Fort Knox, Kentucky on Sept. 6, 1970. She attended Gresham High School and was a member of their softball team. She also played for Gresham Little League. While living in Gresham, she made many lifelong friends which includes Shellie Turner. After attending Linn-Benton College, she worked for Clackamas County for many years.

She is survived by her parents and loving sister Laura Earle Kasper, her nephew Hunter, and niece Pearl Kasper also of Corvallis, and cousin Terri Laka of West Chicago, IL, with whom Caroline shared a love of the Chicago Cubs. She is also survived by her grandmother June Burke of Corvallis and aunt Bonnie Hendren of Newport, OR, aunt Candice Cull of Corvallis, OR and aunt Darian Seibt of Forest Grove, OR, and many cousins.